The best find this season, Ehsan Adil on 18-year-old Pakistan all-rounder with a lot of hype

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Ehsan Adil believes teenage all-rounder Qasim Akram has been Central Punjab’s best find this season.

There has been a lot of hype around Qasim as he is young and extremely talented.

He recently played in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and scored 389 runs in eight matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 35.36.

The 18-year-old also took 13 wicket at an average of 34.76.

“Qasim Akram of Central Punjab is the best find yet,” Ehsan told Cricketholic.

