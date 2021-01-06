Ehsan Adil: “Qasim Akram of Central Punjab is the best find yet”
Pakistan fast bowler Ehsan Adil believes teenage all-rounder Qasim Akram has been Central Punjab’s best find this season.
There has been a lot of hype around Qasim as he is young and extremely talented.
He recently played in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and scored 389 runs in eight matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 35.36.
The 18-year-old also took 13 wicket at an average of 34.76.
“Qasim Akram of Central Punjab is the best find yet,” Ehsan told Cricketholic.
