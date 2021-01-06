Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed has taken a shot at head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, saying he is not good enough to coach a school team right now.

Javed, who coaches the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), noted that Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis have no proper coaching experience.

With this in mind, he questioned how both of them hold top coaching positions and said that the people “who took this decision should be held accountable”.

“Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq had no coaching experience but they were still given the roles with the national side. People who took this decision should be held accountable,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Looking at Misbah’s coaching, I don’t think even a school will give him this job. Professional coaches should be with the team, only then the situation will improve.”

