Junaid Khan thinks it is possible that fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi could break all bowling records in the next 12 to 13 years.

Afridi has already established himself as Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats of the game despite only being 20 years old.

Given how much talent Afridi has, Junaid feels that he has what it takes to be right up there with the best bowlers to have ever played the game.

May be — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

As of right now, Afridi has taken 39 wickets in 12 Tests at an average of 32.12.

He has also featured in 22 ODIs and claimed 45 wickets at an average of 21.64.

In regards to his T20 International career, the 20-year-old has picked up 22 wickets in 18 games at an average of 23.77.

