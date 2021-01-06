Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan pace bowler Ehsan Adil has said that he “sensed greatness” when he took a wicket on the third ball he bowled in international cricket.
In his debut match, which was a Test against South Africa in February 2013, Ehsan dismissed then-captain Graeme Smith for five runs.
“I do not have statements to denote my sentiments on the matter. Contesting international cricket and representing the motherland is a goal of everyone. I sensed greatness grabbing Smith on just the third delivery,” he told Cricketholic.
Ehsan has represented Pakistan in three Tests and taken five wickets at an average of 52.60.
He has also featured in six ODIs and claimed four wickets at an average of 55.75.
ALSO CHECK OUT: No way the selectors can ignore me now, Pakistan batsman says his time has come