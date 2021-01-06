No way I’m ever coaching Pakistan, head coach of PSL franchise says

Aaqib Javed: “I will never coach the Pakistan team because there is lack of respect for individuals in the current PCB system”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed has made it clear that he will never coach the national team.
Explaining why, Javed noted that “there is lack of respect for individuals in the current PCB system”.
The 48-year-old does having coaching experience as he currently coaches the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
“I will never coach the Pakistan team because there is lack of respect for individuals in the current PCB system,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“Wasim Khan and company don’t take into account the ground realties, which is why there are many administrative issues within the PCB. If the board does not take steps for the betterment of Pakistan cricket, our cricket will suffer the same fate as hockey.”