Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has admitted that he is letting himself and the team down with the jaw-dropping number of no-balls he has bowled.

In the Test series against New Zealand, Naseem has bowled 18 no-balls in total, which includes the nine he was called for during New Zealand’s first innings in the ongoing second Test in Christchurch.

Knowing that these mistakes are proving to be costly, the 17-year-old said he must “work [on] my run-up to ensure that this doesn’t happen again”.

“As a fast bowler, I have no excuses because the wicket was a good one with bounce and seam movement,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “As far as my own bowling is concerned, I have learned a lot from the mistakes I have made.

“Test cricket is not easy because you have to consistently bowl in the same areas. Also, New Zealand have world-class players and you can’t afford to [make] any mistakes.

“If you bowl a lot of no-balls it greatly affects your confidence. Me and Shaheen (Shah Afridi) picked up wickets on no-balls which proved to be very costly. I was trying to put in extra effort which resulted in the no-balls. I will work [on] my run-up to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

