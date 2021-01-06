Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed has asked whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regrets letting Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mickey Arthur go.

Javed noted that during Sarfaraz’s captaincy and Arthur’s tenure as head coach, the national team was flying high and enjoying a lot of success.

The men in green even won the 2017 Champions Trophy.

However, after the 2019 World Cup, Arthur was let go as head coach, with Misbah-ul-Haq succeeding him, while Babar Azam replaced Sarfaraz as limited overs captain and Azhar Ali took over as Test skipper.

Azhar has since been removed from the leadership role and Azam succeeded him, meaning the 26-year-old now captains Pakistan in all three formats.

In addition to Sarfaraz and Arthur, Javed said the PCB should have never replaced Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector.

Misbah replaced Inzamam as chief selector when he was named head coach, but he recently stepped down from the role, which will now be occupied by Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim.

“There is a reason why this is happening,” Javed, who coaches the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“Look back at the team we had two-and-a-half years ago. That team’s captain was Sarfaraz Ahmed. Then the captaincy goes to Azhar Ali and then Babar Azam. And it is currently held by Mohammad Rizwan. How low do you want to go?

“Back then we had a world renowned coach in Mickey Arthur. From him you go to Misbah-ul-Haq, who had not coached for a day.

“The chief selector was a legend such as Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was a decision maker and outspoken. From there you first lower yourself to Misbah-ul-Haq and then Mohammad Wasim. I have no idea how lower do we have to go still.”

