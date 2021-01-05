Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has said that the national selectors must make sure pace bowler Hasan Ali is picked for the upcoming series against South Africa.

This comes after Hasan was one of the standout performers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan, who captained Central Punjab, made his comeback in the tournament after recovering from recurring back injuries.

The 26-year-old finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Even though Hasan last played international cricket during the 2019 World Cup, Yasir feels he has done more than enough to earn a recall for the South Africa series.

What a comeback after a long injury and performed so well in domestic cricket. @RealHa55an much needed form will definitely help 🇵🇰 against 🇿🇦. What a final 👏 #QeA20Final — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) January 5, 2021

“What a comeback after a long injury and performed so well in domestic cricket. Hasan Ali’s much-needed form will definitely help Pakistan against South Africa. What a final,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

