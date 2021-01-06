Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has said that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has become a “solid” player.

Nazir’s comments come after Rizwan was one of the few standout performers for Pakistan during the New Zealand tour.

In the three-match T20 series, the 28-year-old scored 128 runs in three matches, which included a career-best 89, at an average of 42.66.

He followed that up with 202 runs in the two-Test series, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

“Solid,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Given how well he did in New Zealand, it is safe to assume that Rizwan will keep hold of his spot in the Pakistan team for the upcoming South Africa series.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

