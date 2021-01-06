Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan batsman Azeem Ghumman said Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali is “a real fighter and a match-winner”.

This comes after Hasan was one of the standout performers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan, who captained Central Punjab, made his comeback in the tournament after recovering from recurring back injuries.

The 26-year-old finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

“What a match, you couldn’t ask for better can you? Hasan Ali [is] a real fighter and a match-winner. This sums up a brilliant season of first-class cricket,” Ghumman said on Twitter.

Given how well he did in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Hasan will no doubt be hoping that the national selectors include him in the Pakistan team for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

