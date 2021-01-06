Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has slammed the national team for their performance in New Zealand, saying the players should be very embarrassed and ashamed.

Pakistan lost the T20 series 2-1 before being beaten by 101 runs in the first Test.

They were looking to bounce back in the second Test and end the tour on a high, but that didn’t happen as the Black Caps annihilated them by an innings and 176 runs.

Afridi said the results were “very poor” and added that the players must learn to “apply talent and courage to survive in Test cricket”.

Congratulations to NZ for becoming #1 Test team, great performance by @KanyWilliamson & team. Really disappointing to see the performance in 2nd Test after a good fight in 1st Test.The players need to apply talent& courage to survive in Test cricket.The results in NZ r very poor. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 6, 2021

“Congratulations to NZ for becoming #1 Test team, great performance by Kane Williamson and team. Really disappointing to see the performance in [the] 2nd Test after a good fight in [the] 1st Test. The players need to apply talent and courage to survive in Test cricket. The results in NZ are very poor,” he said on Twitter.

