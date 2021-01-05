Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali has said that he is a naturally aggressive player and comes out all guns blazing.
He added that since this is the mindset he has whenever he steps onto the field, he has tried to adopt the same approach when captaining Central Punjab in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Under Hasan’s leadership, Central Punjab qualified for the final and are currently looking to defend their title against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Hasan has been in superb form with the ball throughout the tournament as he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 43 wickets in nine matches, which includes the ongoing final, at an average of 20.06.
“I have been playing international cricket for the past three to four years and I applied that experience while leading the side. Thankfully, we succeeded as a unit,” the 26-year-old, who last played international cricket during the 2019 World Cup, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“As a fast bowler, I’m naturally aggressive and tried to adopt the same approach in the captaincy department as well.”
