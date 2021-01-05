Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has made it clear that he is “still young and ready to play all three formats of the game”.

Hasan hasn’t represented his country since featuring against arch-rivals India at the 2019 World Cup as he suffered recurring back injuries.

However, now that he is fit and playing domestic cricket, the 26-year-old is ready to make his comeback and wants to cement a spot for himself in all formats.

“I’m still young and ready to play all three formats of the game. Injuries are part of a cricketer’s career and especially fast bowlers. It is now up to the team management to decide my role in the national side,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan is currently captaining Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where they are trying to defend their title in the ongoing final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The speedster has been in superb form with the ball throughout the tournament as he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 43 wickets in nine matches, which includes the ongoing final, at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he has taken, Hasan has the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

