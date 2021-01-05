Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Kamran Ghulam said legendary all-rounder Abdul Razzaq helped him become a contender for the South Africa series later this month.

Razzaq has been coaching Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ongoing domestic season, which is the same team Ghulam plays for.

The 25-year-old has been in scorching hot form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

Ghulam has accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

Thanks in large part to him, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are currently battling against defending champions Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final.

Explaining how Razzaq aided him, Ghulam said the 41-year-old “helped me in identifying my strengths”.

“This season has given me a lot of confidence and now I have more faith in my abilities than before. Having a legend like Abdul Razzaq as a coach has helped me in identifying my strengths and now my aim is to build on them,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Ary Sports.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

