Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has called New Zealand captain Kane Williamson a “world-class player”.

Explaining what makes Williamson so good, Abbas said it is his ability to grind the opposition down by scoring runs and occupying the crease for a lengthy period of time. He added that it is also “very difficult” to get Williamson out.

This comes after Williamson scored a sensational 238 on the third day of the ongoing second Test in Christchurch.

The 30-year-old also starred in the first Test, where he made 129.

He was also in excellent form prior to the Pakistan series as he struck a career-best 251 against the West Indies.

“It’s very difficult to get his wicket,” Abbas was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We had some plans against him but he’s a world-class player. He took his time and when he settled at the crease he got some runs.”

