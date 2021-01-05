Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ehsan Adil said fellow Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has all the tricks up his sleeve and was a major factor in Central Punjab’s superb campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan was in superb form with the ball throughout the tournament as he finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

“Hasan Ali and his energetic leading tricks on the field is the major reason behind our success,” Adil told Cricketholic.

Given how well he performed in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Hasan will no doubt be hoping that he will get recalled to the Pakistan team for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pick me for the South Africa series, Pakistan player with over 40 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11905 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 61354 ( 71.33 % ) Steve Smith 2973 ( 3.46 % ) Ben Stokes 3720 ( 4.32 % ) Kane Williamson 2964 ( 3.45 % ) Rashid Khan 494 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 119 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1409 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 292 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 212 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 573 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11905 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 61354 ( 71.33 % ) Steve Smith 2973 ( 3.46 % ) Ben Stokes 3720 ( 4.32 % ) Kane Williamson 2964 ( 3.45 % ) Rashid Khan 494 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 119 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1409 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 292 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 212 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 573 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related