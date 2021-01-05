Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has heaped praise on New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, saying it is tough to score runs against him.

Jamieson has been in outstanding form throughout New Zealand’s home summer as he has taken plenty of wickets.

Prior to the ongoing Pakistan series, the 26-year-old scored 71 runs in two Tests against the West Indies, which included a top score of 51 not out at an average of 71.

He also took 11 wickets at an average of 13.09.

As for the Pakistan series, he has accumulated 62 runs in two Tests, which includes the ongoing second Test in Christchurch, at an average of 62.

He has also picked up 11 wickets at an average of 12.72.

“Kyle is quite tall and bowling good lines and swinging the ball both ways. It was fun and also it was tough,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11787 ( 13.86 % ) Babar Azam 60713 ( 71.38 % ) Steve Smith 2948 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 3687 ( 4.33 % ) Kane Williamson 2859 ( 3.36 % ) Rashid Khan 487 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 118 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1395 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 289 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 208 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 564 ( 0.66 % ) Back

