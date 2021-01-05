Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has revealed that he almost cried when he was not able to represent his country.

Hasan last played international cricket during Pakistan’s clash against arch-rivals India at the 2019 World Cup.

Since then, he has suffered a number of back injuries that kept him sidelined for months.

However, he has now returned and is captaining Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where they are currently looking to defend their title in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 26-year-old has been in superb form with the ball throughout the tournament as he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 43 wickets in nine matches, which includes the ongoing final, at an average of 20.06.

“Obviously it was a difficult time for me considering that I was a permanent member of the side and then suddenly had to sit out for around one-and-a-half years,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I still remember the time when Sri Lanka was playing T20Is at Gaddafi Stadium and I was doing my rehab at NCA, I almost had tears in my eyes as I was unable to play for the national side. It was disappointing but this is part of life as there are ups and down in cricket.”

