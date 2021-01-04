Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has lavished praise on his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam, saying there is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the world right now.

Azam is currently out of action as he is recovering from the fractured right thumb he sustained prior to the three-match T20 series against the Black Caps.

So far, the 26-year-old has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.

He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.

“He’s one of the best players in the world. He obviously adds a lot,” Williamson was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We saw how challenging it is against this Pakistan side. You add Babar to that and it strengthens it.”

"He's one of the best players in the world. He obviously adds a lot," Williamson was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. "We saw how challenging it is against this Pakistan side. You add Babar to that and it strengthens it."

