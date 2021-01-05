Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa superstar Kamran Ghulam has enjoyed a “dream season” and is unstoppable at the moment.
Maqsood’s comments come after Ghulam created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who are currently battling against defending champions Central Punjab in the final, the 25-year-old has accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.
“Congratulations dream season, dream form,” Maqsood said on Twitter.
