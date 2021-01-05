Dream season and form, Sohaib Maqsood on unstoppable 25-year-old Pakistan player

Posted on by
Sohaib Maqsood said Kamran Ghulam is enjoying a dream season and dream form

Sohaib Maqsood on Kamran Ghulam: “Dream season, dream form”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa superstar Kamran Ghulam has enjoyed a “dream season” and is unstoppable at the moment.

Maqsood’s comments come after Ghulam created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who are currently battling against defending champions Central Punjab in the final, the 25-year-old has accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

“Congratulations dream season, dream form,” Maqsood said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No way the selectors can ignore me now, Pakistan batsman says his time has come

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply