Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa superstar Kamran Ghulam has enjoyed a “dream season” and is unstoppable at the moment.

Maqsood’s comments come after Ghulam created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who are currently battling against defending champions Central Punjab in the final, the 25-year-old has accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

Congratulations dream season dream form 🥰🥰🥰😍😍 — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) January 3, 2021

“Congratulations dream season, dream form,” Maqsood said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No way the selectors can ignore me now, Pakistan batsman says his time has come

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11905 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 61354 ( 71.33 % ) Steve Smith 2973 ( 3.46 % ) Ben Stokes 3720 ( 4.32 % ) Kane Williamson 2964 ( 3.45 % ) Rashid Khan 494 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 119 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1409 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 292 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 212 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 573 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11905 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 61354 ( 71.33 % ) Steve Smith 2973 ( 3.46 % ) Ben Stokes 3720 ( 4.32 % ) Kane Williamson 2964 ( 3.45 % ) Rashid Khan 494 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 119 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1409 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 292 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 212 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 573 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related