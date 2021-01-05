Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif has said that he never stopped bowling until he completed his five-for.

Asif’s comments came while he was talking about the performance of the Pakistan bowlers in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand.

The 38-year-old said that he used to “salivate after looking at [the] green tops in New Zealand” as he knew it would offer him a lot of assistance and result in him getting wickets.

“We used to salivate after looking at [the] green tops in New Zealand. There was no question of leaving the ball as a fast bowler. I never used to leave the ball before taking a five-wicket haul,” he said on Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal’s YouTube channel as quoted by Geo Super.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

ALSO CHECK OUT: All these guys are 10 years older than they claim, Mohammad Asif says Pakistan players’ birth certificates are wrong

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10456 ( 18.94 % ) Waqar Younis 1306 ( 2.37 % ) Javed Miandad 3445 ( 6.24 % ) Shahid Afridi 15054 ( 27.27 % ) Imran Khan 11382 ( 20.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1542 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 68 ( 0.12 % ) Younis Khan 2375 ( 4.3 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 38 ( 0.07 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3603 ( 6.53 % ) Saeed Anwar 4468 ( 8.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 511 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 963 ( 1.74 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10456 ( 18.94 % ) Waqar Younis 1306 ( 2.37 % ) Javed Miandad 3445 ( 6.24 % ) Shahid Afridi 15054 ( 27.27 % ) Imran Khan 11382 ( 20.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1542 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 68 ( 0.12 % ) Younis Khan 2375 ( 4.3 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 38 ( 0.07 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3603 ( 6.53 % ) Saeed Anwar 4468 ( 8.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 511 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 963 ( 1.74 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related