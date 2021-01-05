Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pace bowler Mohammad Asif has claimed that many of the youngsters in the national team are 10 years older than the age given on their birth certificates.

Asif noted that this is the reason why many of the young bowlers “don’t have the flexibility to bowl 20-25 overs”.

He added that these bowlers “become stiff after a while” and “are not able to stand on the field after bowling a 5-6 over spell”.

“They [Pakistani bowlers] are so aged. It is written as 17-18 years on paper, but they are actually 27-28 years old,” he said on Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal’s YouTube channel as quoted by Geo Super.

“They don’t have the flexibility to bowl 20-25 overs. They don’t know how to bend the body and they become stiff after a while. They are not able to stand on the field after bowling a 5-6 over spell.”

