Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said he is kicking himself as he has not been able to complete his goal of scoring a Test century in New Zealand.

Azhar came close to achieving the feat in the first innings of the ongoing second Test in Christchurch.

He made a superb 93, which came off 172 balls and included 12 boundaries, before he was caught by Ross Taylor at first slip off the bowling of Matt Henry.

Having narrowly missed out on a hundred, Azhar is determined to bring it up in the second innings as he knows it is his last chance.

“I wanted to score a century here as I haven’t scored one in New Zealand before but unfortunately that was not possible. Although, I have one innings left,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

