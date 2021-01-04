Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his respect for New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, saying he is a “solid” player with a lot of talent.
This comes after Williamson made scores of 129 and 21 in the first Test against Pakistan, which the Black Caps won by 101 runs right at the end of the final day.
Rizwan noted that Williamson plays the same role Babar Azam does in the Pakistan team, which is to steady the innings and post big scores.
Azam was ruled out of the ongoing second Test in Christchurch since he has not fully recovered from the fractured right thumb he sustained prior to the three-match T20 series.
As a result, Rizwan will continue captaining Pakistan.
“Williamson batted very solid… Babar Azam has the same role in our team. The result may have been different if Babar was playing,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
