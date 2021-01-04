Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his respect for New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, saying he is a “solid” player with a lot of talent.

This comes after Williamson made scores of 129 and 21 in the first Test against Pakistan, which the Black Caps won by 101 runs right at the end of the final day.

Rizwan noted that Williamson plays the same role Babar Azam does in the Pakistan team, which is to steady the innings and post big scores.

Azam was ruled out of the ongoing second Test in Christchurch since he has not fully recovered from the fractured right thumb he sustained prior to the three-match T20 series.

As a result, Rizwan will continue captaining Pakistan.

“Williamson batted very solid… Babar Azam has the same role in our team. The result may have been different if Babar was playing,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He could break all bowling records in the next 12 to 13 years, Junaid Khan on 20-year-old Pakistan prodigy

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11591 ( 13.93 % ) Babar Azam 59382 ( 71.37 % ) Steve Smith 2908 ( 3.5 % ) Ben Stokes 3634 ( 4.37 % ) Kane Williamson 2682 ( 3.22 % ) Rashid Khan 478 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 113 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1373 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 284 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 203 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 551 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11591 ( 13.93 % ) Babar Azam 59382 ( 71.37 % ) Steve Smith 2908 ( 3.5 % ) Ben Stokes 3634 ( 4.37 % ) Kane Williamson 2682 ( 3.22 % ) Rashid Khan 478 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 113 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1373 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 284 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 203 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 551 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related