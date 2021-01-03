Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan is unsure why he keeps being ignored for selection in the national team, saying people should ask the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for answers.

He last played international cricket in May 2019, but has been featuring in domestic cricket.

When a fan asked him why he wasn’t being picked even though he has performed well, Junaid couldn’t offer any explanation.

Instead, he simply said: “Ask PCB.”

Ask PCB — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11337 ( 13.87 % ) Babar Azam 58448 ( 71.5 % ) Steve Smith 2872 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3582 ( 4.38 % ) Kane Williamson 2572 ( 3.15 % ) Rashid Khan 460 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 108 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1349 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 281 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 195 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 543 ( 0.66 % ) Back

