Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan is unsure why he keeps being ignored for selection in the national team, saying people should ask the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for answers.
He last played international cricket in May 2019, but has been featuring in domestic cricket.
When a fan asked him why he wasn’t being picked even though he has performed well, Junaid couldn’t offer any explanation.
Instead, he simply said: “Ask PCB.”
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.
He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.
As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.
