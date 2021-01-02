Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Junaid Khan thinks Pakistan captain Babar Azam is better than his India counterpart Virat Kohli.
The left-arm seamer was asked the question on Twitter and sided with his compatriot.
Baber
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
It should be noted that Azam and Kohli have been compared to each other on numerous occasions as both of them are among the best players in the world and the most consistent batsman for their respective teams.
Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.
He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.
As for his T20 International career, Azam has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.
Kohli, meanwhile, has appeared in 87 Tests and amassed 7,318 runs, which includes 27 centuries and 23 fifties, at an average of 53.41.
In the 251 ODIs he has featured in, the 32-year-old has scored 12,040 runs, which includes 43 hundreds and 60 half-centuries, at an average of 59.31.
In regards to T20 Internationals, Kohli has accumulated 2,928 runs in 85 matches, which includes 25 fifties, at an average of 50.48.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Better than Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan thinks 20-year-old Pakistan seamer can achieve great things