Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Junaid Khan thinks Pakistan captain Babar Azam is better than his India counterpart Virat Kohli.

The left-arm seamer was asked the question on Twitter and sided with his compatriot.

Baber — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

It should be noted that Azam and Kohli have been compared to each other on numerous occasions as both of them are among the best players in the world and the most consistent batsman for their respective teams.

Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.

He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.

Kohli, meanwhile, has appeared in 87 Tests and amassed 7,318 runs, which includes 27 centuries and 23 fifties, at an average of 53.41.

In the 251 ODIs he has featured in, the 32-year-old has scored 12,040 runs, which includes 43 hundreds and 60 half-centuries, at an average of 59.31.

In regards to T20 Internationals, Kohli has accumulated 2,928 runs in 85 matches, which includes 25 fifties, at an average of 50.48.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Better than Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan thinks 20-year-old Pakistan seamer can achieve great things

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10729 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 55513 ( 71.64 % ) Steve Smith 2761 ( 3.56 % ) Ben Stokes 3419 ( 4.41 % ) Kane Williamson 2311 ( 2.98 % ) Rashid Khan 431 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 94 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1257 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 273 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 186 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 520 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10729 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 55513 ( 71.64 % ) Steve Smith 2761 ( 3.56 % ) Ben Stokes 3419 ( 4.41 % ) Kane Williamson 2311 ( 2.98 % ) Rashid Khan 431 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 94 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1257 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 273 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 186 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 520 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related