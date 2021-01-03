Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara is the toughest player he has bowled to.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Sangakara — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

Sangakkara represented Sri Lanka in 134 Test matches and scored 12,400 runs, which included 38 centuries and 52 fifties, at an average of 57.40.

This puts him at sixth on the all-time list of run-scorers in Test cricket.

He also featured in 404 ODIs and amassed 14,234 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 93 half-centuries, at an average of 41.98.

With the amount of runs he made, Sangakkara is the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history behind iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

In regards to his Twenty20 International career, the 43-year-old featured in 59 matches and accumulated 1,382 runs, which included eight fifties, at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 119.55.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Better than Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan thinks 20-year-old Pakistan seamer can achieve great things

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1234 ( 19.84 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 84 ( 1.35 % ) Shane Warne 84 ( 1.35 % ) Brian Lara 872 ( 14.02 % ) Ricky Ponting 204 ( 3.28 % ) Viv Richards 495 ( 7.96 % ) Jacques Kallis 163 ( 2.62 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 284 ( 4.57 % ) Wasim Akram 2543 ( 40.88 % ) Glenn McGrath 47 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 211 ( 3.39 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1234 ( 19.84 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 84 ( 1.35 % ) Shane Warne 84 ( 1.35 % ) Brian Lara 872 ( 14.02 % ) Ricky Ponting 204 ( 3.28 % ) Viv Richards 495 ( 7.96 % ) Jacques Kallis 163 ( 2.62 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 284 ( 4.57 % ) Wasim Akram 2543 ( 40.88 % ) Glenn McGrath 47 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 211 ( 3.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related