Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes that Shaheen Shah Afridi is better than Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.
He was asked to rate the trio, who are all left-arm fast bowlers as well, during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Shaheen amir wahab
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
“Shaheen, Amir, Wahab,” he said.
Amir recently announced his retirement from international cricket, while Wahab has only been representing Pakistan in limited overs cricket.
Afridi, meanwhile, is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has enjoyed a strong start to his international career.
As of right now, Afridi has taken 39 wickets in 12 Tests at an average of 32.12.
He has also featured in 22 ODIs and claimed 45 wickets at an average of 21.64.
In regards to his T20 International career, the 20-year-old has picked up 22 wickets in 18 games at an average of 23.77.
