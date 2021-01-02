Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes that Shaheen Shah Afridi is better than Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

He was asked to rate the trio, who are all left-arm fast bowlers as well, during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Shaheen amir wahab — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

“Shaheen, Amir, Wahab,” he said.

Amir recently announced his retirement from international cricket, while Wahab has only been representing Pakistan in limited overs cricket.

Afridi, meanwhile, is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has enjoyed a strong start to his international career.

As of right now, Afridi has taken 39 wickets in 12 Tests at an average of 32.12.

He has also featured in 22 ODIs and claimed 45 wickets at an average of 21.64.

In regards to his T20 International career, the 20-year-old has picked up 22 wickets in 18 games at an average of 23.77.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10729 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 55513 ( 71.64 % ) Steve Smith 2761 ( 3.56 % ) Ben Stokes 3419 ( 4.41 % ) Kane Williamson 2310 ( 2.98 % ) Rashid Khan 431 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 94 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1257 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 273 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 186 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 520 ( 0.67 % ) Back

