Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that he really enjoys gardening and playing badminton.

He was asked about his hobbies outside of cricket during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Badminton 🏸 and gardening — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

Junaid is remembered for dismissing India captain Virat Kohli in every game of the three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan in 2012 to 2013.

The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

However, he hasn’t played international cricket since May 2019.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This 26-year-old is better than Virat Kohli, Junaid Khan on Pakistan player stealing the spotlight in world cricket

