Junaid Khan has picked iconic South Africa batsman Hashim Amla as his favourite player outside Pakistan.

The Pakistan left-arm seamer was asked the question by a fan on Twitter.

Hashim amla — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

Amla played 124 Tests and accumulated 9,282 runs, which included 28 centuries and 41 fifties, at an average of 46.64.

He holds the record for being the first and only South African player to date to score a triple century as he struck a magnificent 311 not out against England at The Oval in July 2012.

Amla represented South Africa in 181 ODIs and scored 8,113 runs at an average of 49.46.

He has the most ODI hundreds by a South Africa player in the 50-over format as he scored 27. Among them, 24 came in games that the Proteas won.

He is also the fastest player in history to amass 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 ODI runs.

As for his Twenty20 International career, he scored 1,277 runs, which included eight half-centuries, at an average of 33.60.

