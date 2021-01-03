Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Junaid Khan was unable to choose who was better out of India captain Virat Kohli and Australia batsman Steve Smith.

He was asked the question by a fan on Twitter, but instead of picking one, he praised both of them.

Both are great players — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

“Both are great players,” he said.

Kohli has appeared in 87 Tests and amassed 7,318 runs, which includes 27 centuries and 23 fifties, at an average of 53.41.

In the 251 ODIs he has featured in, the 32-year-old has scored 12,040 runs, which includes 43 hundreds and 60 half-centuries, at an average of 59.31.

In regards to T20 Internationals, Kohli has accumulated 2,928 runs in 85 matches, which includes 25 fifties, at an average of 50.48.

As for Smith, he has scored 7,237 runs in 75 Tests, which includes 26 centuries and 29 fifties, at an average of 61.33.

He has also represented Australia in 128 ODIs and made 4,378 runs, which includes 11 hundreds and 25 half-centuries, at an average of 43.34.

In the 45 T20 Internationals he has played, the 31-year-old has amassed 794 runs, which includes four fifties, at an average of 27.37.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This 26-year-old is better than Virat Kohli, Junaid Khan on Pakistan player stealing the spotlight in world cricket

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10985 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 56750 ( 71.56 % ) Steve Smith 2808 ( 3.54 % ) Ben Stokes 3490 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2431 ( 3.07 % ) Rashid Khan 446 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 102 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1296 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 276 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 187 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 531 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10985 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 56750 ( 71.56 % ) Steve Smith 2808 ( 3.54 % ) Ben Stokes 3490 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2431 ( 3.07 % ) Rashid Khan 446 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 102 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1296 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 276 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 187 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 531 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related