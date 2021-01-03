Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that the iconic Younis Khan is his favourite batsman of all time.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Younis khan — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

Younis, who is Pakistan’s batting coach, accumulated 10,099 runs in 118 Tests, which included 34 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.05.

He also played 265 ODIs and made 7,249 runs, which included seven hundreds and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 31.24.

As for his T20 International career, Younis amassed 442 runs in 25 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 22.10.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Better than Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan thinks 20-year-old Pakistan seamer can achieve great things

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10452 ( 18.94 % ) Waqar Younis 1306 ( 2.37 % ) Javed Miandad 3444 ( 6.24 % ) Shahid Afridi 15047 ( 27.27 % ) Imran Khan 11370 ( 20.61 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1542 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 65 ( 0.12 % ) Younis Khan 2375 ( 4.3 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 36 ( 0.07 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3600 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4466 ( 8.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 511 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 962 ( 1.74 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10452 ( 18.94 % ) Waqar Younis 1306 ( 2.37 % ) Javed Miandad 3444 ( 6.24 % ) Shahid Afridi 15047 ( 27.27 % ) Imran Khan 11370 ( 20.61 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1542 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 65 ( 0.12 % ) Younis Khan 2375 ( 4.3 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 36 ( 0.07 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3600 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4466 ( 8.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 511 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 962 ( 1.74 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related