Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that the iconic Younis Khan is his favourite batsman of all time.
He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Younis khan
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
Younis, who is Pakistan’s batting coach, accumulated 10,099 runs in 118 Tests, which included 34 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.05.
He also played 265 ODIs and made 7,249 runs, which included seven hundreds and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 31.24.
As for his T20 International career, Younis amassed 442 runs in 25 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 22.10.
