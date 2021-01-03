Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that he is ready and willing to play cricket in Nepal.

He said this when a fan asked him whether he would be interested in coming to the country and participating in the Everest Premier League, which is a domestic T20 tournament.

In response, Junaid said not only is he interested in playing in Nepal, but all over the world.

I'll go anywhere for cricket — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

“I’ll go anywhere for cricket,” he said.

The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10980 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 56736 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2808 ( 3.54 % ) Ben Stokes 3488 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2430 ( 3.07 % ) Rashid Khan 445 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 102 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1295 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 276 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 187 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 531 ( 0.67 % ) Back

