Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has said that captain and star batsman Babar Azam is super talented.

This after after he was asked about Azam during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Talented — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.

He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He could break all bowling records in the next 12 to 13 years, Junaid Khan on 20-year-old Pakistan prodigy

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11273 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 58228 ( 71.53 % ) Steve Smith 2858 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3571 ( 4.39 % ) Kane Williamson 2549 ( 3.13 % ) Rashid Khan 459 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 107 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1339 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 195 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 543 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11273 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 58228 ( 71.53 % ) Steve Smith 2858 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3571 ( 4.39 % ) Kane Williamson 2549 ( 3.13 % ) Rashid Khan 459 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 107 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1339 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 195 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 543 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related