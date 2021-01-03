Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has said that captain and star batsman Babar Azam is super talented.
This after after he was asked about Azam during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Talented
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.
He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.
As for his T20 International career, Azam has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.
