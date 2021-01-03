Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that he likes pakoras more than samosas.

Both pakoras and samosas are popular snacks served throughout South Asia in countries like India and Pakistan.

Junaid was asked to choose between the two well-known dishes during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Pakore — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

However, he hasn’t represented his country since May 2019.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He could break all bowling records in the next 12 to 13 years, Junaid Khan on 20-year-old Pakistan prodigy

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11198 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 57918 ( 71.58 % ) Steve Smith 2844 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3544 ( 4.38 % ) Kane Williamson 2520 ( 3.11 % ) Rashid Khan 455 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 104 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1327 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 193 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 536 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11198 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 57918 ( 71.58 % ) Steve Smith 2844 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3544 ( 4.38 % ) Kane Williamson 2520 ( 3.11 % ) Rashid Khan 455 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 104 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1327 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 193 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 536 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related