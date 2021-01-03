Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez really knows how to shut his critics up.

His comments came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Thanks hes a good fighter of criticism — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

“Thanks he’s a good fighter of criticism,” he said.

Hafeez recently accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

The 40-year-old also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The talent he possesses is out of this world, Junaid Khan on Pakistan batsman who has made everyone take notice of him

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11273 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 58227 ( 71.53 % ) Steve Smith 2858 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3571 ( 4.39 % ) Kane Williamson 2549 ( 3.13 % ) Rashid Khan 459 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 107 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1339 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 195 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 543 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11273 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 58227 ( 71.53 % ) Steve Smith 2858 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3571 ( 4.39 % ) Kane Williamson 2549 ( 3.13 % ) Rashid Khan 459 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 107 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1339 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 195 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 543 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related