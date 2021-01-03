Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez really knows how to shut his critics up.
His comments came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Thanks hes a good fighter of criticism
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
“Thanks he’s a good fighter of criticism,” he said.
Hafeez recently accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.
The 40-year-old also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.
ALSO CHECK OUT: The talent he possesses is out of this world, Junaid Khan on Pakistan batsman who has made everyone take notice of him