Good fighter of criticism, Junaid Khan on Pakistan player who doesn’t let negativity affect him

Posted on by
Junaid Khan said Mohammad Hafeez is a good fighter of criticism

Junaid Khan on Mohammad Hafeez: “He’s a good fighter of criticism”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez really knows how to shut his critics up.

His comments came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

“Thanks he’s a good fighter of criticism,” he said.

Hafeez recently accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

The 40-year-old also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The talent he possesses is out of this world, Junaid Khan on Pakistan batsman who has made everyone take notice of him

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply