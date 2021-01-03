Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Junaid Khan has said that fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir knows best in regards to why he retired from international cricket.

Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

He knows better — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

When asked by a fan on Twitter about his thoughts on Amir’s decision, Junaid said: “He knows better.”

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Better than Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan thinks 20-year-old Pakistan seamer can achieve great things

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10453 ( 18.94 % ) Waqar Younis 1306 ( 2.37 % ) Javed Miandad 3444 ( 6.24 % ) Shahid Afridi 15050 ( 27.27 % ) Imran Khan 11373 ( 20.61 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1542 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 65 ( 0.12 % ) Younis Khan 2375 ( 4.3 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 36 ( 0.07 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3600 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4466 ( 8.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 511 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 962 ( 1.74 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10453 ( 18.94 % ) Waqar Younis 1306 ( 2.37 % ) Javed Miandad 3444 ( 6.24 % ) Shahid Afridi 15050 ( 27.27 % ) Imran Khan 11373 ( 20.61 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1542 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 65 ( 0.12 % ) Younis Khan 2375 ( 4.3 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 36 ( 0.07 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3600 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4466 ( 8.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 511 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 962 ( 1.74 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related