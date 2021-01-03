Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Junaid Khan has said that fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir knows best in regards to why he retired from international cricket.
Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
He knows better
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
When asked by a fan on Twitter about his thoughts on Amir’s decision, Junaid said: “He knows better.”
Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.
He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.
As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Better than Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan thinks 20-year-old Pakistan seamer can achieve great things