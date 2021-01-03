Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Junaid Khan was unable to choose who was better out of Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

He was asked the question by a fan on Twitter, but responded by saying “both”.

The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, the veteran cricketer has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11273 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 58227 ( 71.53 % ) Steve Smith 2858 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3571 ( 4.39 % ) Kane Williamson 2549 ( 3.13 % ) Rashid Khan 459 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 107 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1339 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 195 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 543 ( 0.67 % )

