Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes that pace bowler Naseem Shah, wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir and speedster Muhammad Musa can be superstars in the future.
Naseem has already established himself in the Test team, while Rohail is considered to be a future captain.
As for Musa, he has featured in all three formats for Pakistan and is seen as an up-and-coming quick bowler.
Rohail nazir and musa khan nasim shah
“Rohail Nazir, Musa Khan [and] Naseem Shah,” Junaid said on Twitter.
All three players are currently in New Zealand, with Rohail and Musa playing for the Pakistan Shaheens, while Naseem is taking part in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Christchurch.
