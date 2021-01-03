All of them can be future superstars, Junaid on three Pakistan youngsters who have shown a lot of promise

Posted on by
Junaid Khan said Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir and Muhammad Musa can be future superstars

Junaid Khan: “Rohail Nazir, Musa Khan [and] Naseem Shah”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes that pace bowler Naseem Shah, wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir and speedster Muhammad Musa can be superstars in the future.

Naseem has already established himself in the Test team, while Rohail is considered to be a future captain.

As for Musa, he has featured in all three formats for Pakistan and is seen as an up-and-coming quick bowler.

“Rohail Nazir, Musa Khan [and] Naseem Shah,” Junaid said on Twitter.

All three players are currently in New Zealand, with Rohail and Musa playing for the Pakistan Shaheens, while Naseem is taking part in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Christchurch.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He could break all bowling records in the next 12 to 13 years, Junaid Khan on 20-year-old Pakistan prodigy

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply