He’s very naughty, Junaid on Pakistan batsman who can hit sixes easily

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan said big-hitting batsman Ahmed Shehzad is very naughty.
This comes after he was asked about Shehzad by a fan during a question and answer session on Twitter.
Naughty
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.
He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.
As for his T20 International career, the veteran fast bowler has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.
However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He could break all bowling records in the next 12 to 13 years, Junaid Khan on 20-year-old Pakistan prodigy
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?