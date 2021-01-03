I’m not going anywhere, Pakistan swing bowler has no plans to retire

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan has made it clear that he is not going anywhere and has no plans to retire anytime soon.

He said this when a fan asked him about his retirement plans during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Not soon — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

“Not soon,” he said.

The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.

