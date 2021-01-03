Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan has said that legendary left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan is his favourite India bowler of all time.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Zaheer khan — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

Zaheer represented India in 92 Tests and took 311 wickets at an average of 32.94.

He also played 200 ODIs and claimed 282 wickets at an average of 29.43.

As for his T20 International career, the 42-year-old picked up 17 wickets in 17 games at an average of 26.35.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Better than Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan thinks 20-year-old Pakistan seamer can achieve great things

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 219 ( 37.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 114 ( 19.35 % ) MS Dhoni 120 ( 20.37 % ) Mohammed Shami 61 ( 10.36 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 3 ( 0.51 % ) Hardik Pandya 6 ( 1.02 % ) Lokesh Rahul 44 ( 7.47 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 7 ( 1.19 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 3 ( 0.51 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.17 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 1.87 % ) Back

Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 219 ( 37.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 114 ( 19.35 % ) MS Dhoni 120 ( 20.37 % ) Mohammed Shami 61 ( 10.36 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 3 ( 0.51 % ) Hardik Pandya 6 ( 1.02 % ) Lokesh Rahul 44 ( 7.47 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 7 ( 1.19 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 3 ( 0.51 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.17 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 1.87 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related