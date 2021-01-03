Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan has said that legendary left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan is his favourite India bowler of all time.
He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Zaheer khan
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
Zaheer represented India in 92 Tests and took 311 wickets at an average of 32.94.
He also played 200 ODIs and claimed 282 wickets at an average of 29.43.
As for his T20 International career, the 42-year-old picked up 17 wickets in 17 games at an average of 26.35.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Better than Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan thinks 20-year-old Pakistan seamer can achieve great things
Who is your favourite current India cricketer?