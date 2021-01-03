An outstanding bowler, Pakistan seamer Junaid Khan on India superstar

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan has said that legendary left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan is his favourite India bowler of all time.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Zaheer represented India in 92 Tests and took 311 wickets at an average of 32.94.

He also played 200 ODIs and claimed 282 wickets at an average of 29.43.

As for his T20 International career, the 42-year-old picked up 17 wickets in 17 games at an average of 26.35.

