Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Junaid Khan has revealed that he is fit and ready to play, but isn’t being picked.

Junaid’s comments come after he has only represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in two games in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In those two matches, the 31-year-old took three wickets at an average of 49.

With Khyber Pakhtunkhwa currently playing in the final against Central Punjab, Junaid is hoping he will see more game time during the Pakistan Cup, which is a one-day competition that begins on January 8.

“I’m fit alhamdulillah,” he said on Twitter in response to a fan.

Junaid has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, the veteran seamer has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.

