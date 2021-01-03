Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan believes legendary South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers is better than Faf du Plesiss.

He was asked about this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Ab de villera — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 36-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, has represented South Africa in 66 Tests and scored 4,100 runs, which includes 10 centuries and 21 fifties, at an average of 41.41.

He has also taken part in 143 ODIs and amassed 5,507 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 35 half-centuries, at an average of 47.47.

The 36-year-old has also made 1,528 runs in 50 T20 Internationals, which includes a century and 10 fifties, at an average of 35.53.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This 26-year-old is better than Virat Kohli, Junaid Khan on Pakistan player stealing the spotlight in world cricket

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11198 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 57919 ( 71.58 % ) Steve Smith 2844 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3544 ( 4.38 % ) Kane Williamson 2520 ( 3.11 % ) Rashid Khan 455 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 104 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1327 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 193 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 536 ( 0.66 % ) Back

