Train one hour a day five days a week, Pakistan seamer Junaid Khan reveals fast bowling routine

Junaid Khan said train one hour a day five days a week

Junaid Khan: “5 days, 1 hour everyday”

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan advised up-and-coming seamers to train one hour a day five days a week.

He said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

“5 days, 1 hour everyday,” he said.

The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, he has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

However, the veteran seamer hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.

