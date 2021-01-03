Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan advised up-and-coming seamers to train one hour a day five days a week.

He said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

5 days 1 hour everyday — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

“5 days, 1 hour everyday,” he said.

The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, he has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

However, the veteran seamer hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He could break all bowling records in the next 12 to 13 years, Junaid Khan on 20-year-old Pakistan prodigy

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11199 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 57919 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2844 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3544 ( 4.38 % ) Kane Williamson 2521 ( 3.12 % ) Rashid Khan 455 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 104 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1327 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 193 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 536 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11199 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 57919 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2844 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3544 ( 4.38 % ) Kane Williamson 2521 ( 3.12 % ) Rashid Khan 455 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 104 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1327 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 193 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 536 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related