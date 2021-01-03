Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan advised up-and-coming seamers to train one hour a day five days a week.
He said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
5 days 1 hour everyday
“5 days, 1 hour everyday,” he said.
The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.
He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.
As for his T20 International career, he has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.
However, the veteran seamer hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.
