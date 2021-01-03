Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has called for departmental cricket to be brought back.

It was abolished in 2019, with the decision allegedly being made during a cabinet meeting headed by former captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Many Pakistan players have since complained about how the removal of departmental cricket has negatively impacted their lives.

When a fan asked how Junaid would improve domestic cricket in Pakistan, he advocated for the return of departmental cricket.

“Bring back department teams,” he said on Twitter.

The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

However, he hasn’t played international cricket since May 2019.

