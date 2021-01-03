Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan has vowed to complete his 2021 resolution, which is to make his international comeback.

Junaid last played for his country in May 2019, but knows that returning to the national team won’t be an easy task.

This is because there are many talented seamers in the side right now, such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Nonetheless, the 31-year-old is determined to ensure the resolution he has set for this year comes true.

Come back in Pakistan team — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

“Come back in [the] Pakistan team,” he said on Twitter.

Junaid has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, he has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Better than Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan thinks 20-year-old Pakistan seamer can achieve great things

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11199 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 57919 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2844 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3544 ( 4.38 % ) Kane Williamson 2521 ( 3.12 % ) Rashid Khan 455 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 104 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1327 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 193 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 536 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11199 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 57919 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2844 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 3544 ( 4.38 % ) Kane Williamson 2521 ( 3.12 % ) Rashid Khan 455 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 104 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 1327 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 280 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 193 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 536 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related