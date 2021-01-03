Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan has revealed that he plans to start a career in politics in the near future.
He didn’t reveal when or whether he would retire from cricket in order to focus on it.
Want to enter soon Insha Allah
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
“Want to enter soon, Insha Allah,” he said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.
He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.
As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.
However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.
