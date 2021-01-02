Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan revealed that the saddest moment of his career was when he was dropped for the 2019 World Cup.

The 31-year-old was initially in the team, but didn’t find a place in the final squad announced for the tournament.

He recently claimed that he found out about his exclusion from the World Cup squad from the media as the selectors didn’t say a word about it.

Meanwhile, Junaid picked his international debut, which came in a T20 International against the West Indies in 2011, as the best moment of his career.

Happiest debut for Pakistan

Sad being dropped from world Cup 2019 — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

“Happiest, debut for Pakistan. Sad, being dropped from World Cup 2019,” he said on Twitter.

