Junaid Khan has crowned fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram the king of all bowlers.

The 31-year-old was asked who his all-time favourite bowler was by a fan on Twitter and he chose the Sultan of Swing.

Wasim and Waqar Younis formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

The 54-year-old featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Overall, Wasim took a staggering 916 wickets in international cricket.

Who is your favourite cricket legend?

